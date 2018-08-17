FBI official worries perceptions could impact agency’s work

Amy Hess, the FBI’s top leader in Kentucky, speaks to reporters to recount her past two years in the state, in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Hess said Friday that she worries the agency’s ability to carry out its mission could be damaged by any decline in public approval. The way to restore confidence among doubters is to focus on the job and “eventually this will pass,” she said. Bruce Schreiner AP Photo