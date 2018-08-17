Honoree: Protesting for civil rights taught valuable lessons

Gwendolyn Fuller Mukes, left, and Marilyn Luper Hildreth pose for a selfie at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Both received the Tulsa-based Woody Guthrie Center’s Oklahoma Changing World Prize for their roles in an Aug. 19, 1958, sit-in at an Oklahoma City drug store that ushered in the civil rights movement in the state. Adam Kealoha Causey AP Photo