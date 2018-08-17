New Jersey governor tours areas hit by flooding

New Jersey residents hit hard by flooding caused by recent rainstorms have brought their grievances directly to Gov. Phil Murphy.
Murphy toured areas of Brick on Friday, just days after more than 100 homes there were evacuated when close to 8 inches of rain fell.
Many of the affected residents didn't have flood insurance because the area wasn't in a flood plain and had not seen flooding before.
The Democratic governor declared a state of emergency earlier this week. But he says it's unclear if the damage is enough to qualify for FEMA aid.
Murphy says officials are doing everything they can at the county, state and federal level to help residents. He also warned people to be wary of contractors who "don't have their heart in the right place."
Comments