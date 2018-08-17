Former Arizona state treasurer Carol Springer dead at 81

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2008 file photo Carol Springer, Board of Supervisors District 1 Republican Candidate celebrates with supporter Bill Feldmeier after election results come in at the Palace Restaurant in downtown Prescott. Springer, the former state treasurer who helped Arizona become the first state in the nation with an all-female elected line of succession, has died. Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott confirmed Friday that Springer died Aug. 9 at her home surrounded by family at age 81. The Daily Courier via AP, File Matt Hinshaw