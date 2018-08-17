Governor declares disaster after recent Pennsylvania floods

Days after touring areas of eastern Pennsylvania that were hard-hit by flooding, Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a "disaster emergency" proclamation for the area.
Friday's move allows the state to ask for a federal disaster declaration and seek funding for damages and needed supplies for clean-up.
On Thursday, Wolf heard stories of heroism around suburban Philadelphia, from civilian and municipal workers who rescued a police officer to people who joined officers and formed a chain to rescue a grandmother from the floodwaters.
The governor praised citizens and first responders for stepping up to help each other.
The rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania on Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes in the mountainous coal regions.
Comments