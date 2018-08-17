Potential new write-in rules could impact elections

The Kentucky State Board of Elections is scheduled to meet next week to discuss a recent Attorney General's opinion that says it is OK for poll workers to post lists of certified-writing in candidates in voting precincts.
The opinion from Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says poll workers are not required to post the list, but said if they did it would not violate the state's ban on electioneering. The opinion noted the State Board of Elections has the authority to say what is and is not electioneering and recommended they come up with rules about posting lists of candidates.
If implemented for the November election, the rule could boost some of the at least six current and former teachers who are running write-in campaigns for the state legislature.
Comments