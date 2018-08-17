Senate not in session much during ‘canceled’ August recess

The Senate convened around noon on Wednesday. The Senate adjourned around 4:33 p.m. on Thursday. Now THAT is a work week!
Back on June 5, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he was canceling the traditional August recess, which usually runs to the tune of four or five weeks, anywhere from the end of July to after Labor Day.
With the exception of one week back in their states, the week of Aug. 6, the Kentucky Republican said it was time for senators to get down to business.
"Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president's nominees," he said in a statement back then.
The House thought more of its time back in-district and split on July 26, not to return until Sept. 4.
And the Senate? Well, senators departed for the Aug. 6 mini-recess on Aug. 1, and arranged to reconvene on Aug. 14. Then they kicked that forward a day, and came back on the Ides of August.
Four roll call votes, two to cut off debate and two confirmation votes on two circuit court nominees, and a little over 24 hours later, the smell of jet fumes kicked in. They'll be back on Monday to debate a two-bill spending package.
It all fits into McConnell's stated goal of confirming nominees and voting on appropriations packages. And the micro-work week is probably helpful to senators who have long flights back to the West Coast.
But for those keeping score at home: Canceling August recess, as of now, means the Senate, at least this month, has been in session on Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 and has conducted 10 roll call votes.
