Official: Progress made in removing flood debris from lake

New York state officials say progress is being made in removing tons of debris washed into one of the Finger Lakes by flash flooding earlier this week.
Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says Friday during a media teleconference with Gov. Andrew Cuomo that most of the larger objects — vehicles, propane tanks and damaged boats — have been removed from Seneca Lake.
Seggos says two barges with long-arm excavators are being used to remove large trees and other wood debris clogging the shoreline.
Tuesday's storms dumped 6 or more inches of rain on some areas from the Finger Lakes to the Southern Tier and the eastern end of Lake Ontario.
Some of the worst damage occurred along the eastern shore of Seneca Lake, where flash floods tore through a campground and lakeside residential neighborhoods.
