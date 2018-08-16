Alabama city council member to resign, support wife’s career

An Alabama city council member has announced his resignation, saying he'll be moving to another city where his wife landed her dream job.
Al.com reports Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Jay Roberson's resignation is effective Sept. 10. He announced the move Thursday and said his wife, Niva, had received a position with Alabaster City Schools.
Roberson didn't say what role Niva Roberson was going to hold with the school system, which hasn't responded to the newspaper's request for comment. He said they'll be moving to Alabaster to support her career. He also said he's proud of the record he's set since he joined in 2009.
Council President Valerie Abbott says the council will begin taking applications next month to fill Roberson's seat.
