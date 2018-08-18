Analysis: Bills moved faster in Wisconsin Capitol under GOP

In this Jan 24, 2018, photo provided by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers his state of the state address at the state Capitol in Madison. An investigation by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism has found that since Walker was elected, the length of time bills are deliberated in the Wisconsin Legislature dropped significantly as lawmakers increasingly fast-tracked bills. Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism via AP Coburn Dukehart