Former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley nominated to be US attorney

Former U.S attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the state's top federal prosecutor job.
Republican Sen. John Hoeven made the announcement Thursday. Wrigley still must be confirmed by the Senate.
Current U.S. Attorney Chris Myers of North Dakota had removed himself from consideration.
Wrigley was U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009. He was lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2016, and was considered a top GOP contender for governor in 2016 but decided not to run after admitting to an extramarital affair. He is now senior management adviser for Sanford Health.
Wrigley's most high-profile case as U.S. attorney was the conviction of Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., who was sentenced to death for killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin (SHUH'-deen).
Wrigley is an alumnus of the University of North Dakota and the American University law school in Washington.
