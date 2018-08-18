Life returns to BLM land burned by 2012 Cave Canyon Fire

Patches of dead junipers killed in 2012 Cave Canyon Fire northwest of Oakley can be seen above a line of live junipers revealing where the fire stopped near Buckhorn Canyon in Idaho. Six years after the fire, the burnt landscape is now showing proof of successful rehabilitation efforts.

