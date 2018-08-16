National Republican super PAC targets 2 Kansas districts

A Republican super PAC is deploying workers and attention to two Kansas Congressional districts.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Congressional Leadership Fund recently set up offices in Kansas' 2nd and 3rd congressional districts.
In the 2nd District, Democrat Paul Davis faces Steve Watkins, a GOP newcomer. In the 3rd District, Rep. Kevin Yoder is facing Democratic newcomer Sharice Davids.
Each CLF office will have a full-time employee working with volunteers to determine important local issues and encourage targeted voters to go to the polls in November.
Michael Byerly, a CLF spokesman, said the offices are part of the group's effort to protect the Republican majority in the U.S. House.
Democratic leaders say the move indicates the GOP is concerned about losing the two Kansas' districts.
