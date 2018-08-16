National Politics

Oklahoma attorney general seeks mandate for cold cases

The Associated Press

August 16, 2018 12:47 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he will push for legislation next year that requires local law enforcement to enter data from cold cases involving missing or unidentified persons into a national database.

Hunter announced his plan Thursday, flanked by family members of a missing Tulsa woman whose case was solved when a relative linked her disappearance to the discovery of a body in Muskogee County.

Vicki Curl's mother, Francine Frost, disappeared from a Tulsa grocery store in 1981 and remained listed as a missing person for more than 30 years.

The bill would require local law enforcement to enter details of missing persons or unidentified remains into the publicly accessible NamUs database .

Hunter is seeking the Republican nomination in an Aug. 28 primary runoff against Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond.

