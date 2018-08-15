Panel to decide whether to move 3 NC Confederate monuments

A North Carolina committee tasked with deciding the fate of three prominent Confederate monuments now located at the State Capitol grounds will announce its plan next week.
State officials said in a news release Wednesday that the Confederate monuments study committee of the North Carolina Historical Commission will meet Aug. 22 in Raleigh. The full commission will meet immediately afterward to consider the committee's recommendation on the monuments.
Late last year, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked the commission to move the monuments to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site located 45 miles (72 kilometers) away.
The state attorney general's office has advised that the commission can order that the monuments be moved, provided the move meets several criteria, including that relocation is necessary to preserve them.
