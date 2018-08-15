The Latest: State rep says Lincoln auction prep ‘bad sign’

FILE - In this June 14, 2007 file photo, FILE - In this June 14, 2007 file photo, Abraham Lincoln’s bloodstained gloves he carried on the night of his death are photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. The hunt for auctioneers to sell off valuable Lincoln artifacts to pay a $9.7 million debt began Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 but the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Foundation cautioned a sale isn’t imminent. The foundation voted in a private meeting to begin seeking an auction house to dispose parts of the Taper collection of 1,400 items related to Lincoln. Seth Perlman File AP Photo