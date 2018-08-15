Appeals question life sentences for Mississippi juveniles

This is a July 27, 2018 Mississippi Department of Corrections photograph taken at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., of Joey Chandler, who as a juvenile, was convicted of shooting to death his cousin outside a nightclub in northeast Mississippi. Chandler, who was resentenced to life without parole in prison, is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, and raising more questions about whether the state’s judges are obeying the high court’s position that lifetime sentences should be rare. (Mississippi Department of Corrections via the AP) AP