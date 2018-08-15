Bentley discusses relationship, investigation in deposition

FILE - In a Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 file photo, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks to the media during a news conference, in Hoover, Ala. Former Gov. Robert Bentley provided new details in a deposition about his view of the scandal that helped topple his administration. The June 2018 deposition was filed recently in an ongoing civil lawsuit. Bentley resigned last year as he faced an ethics investigation and impeachment push in the wake of an alleged affair with a top aide. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo