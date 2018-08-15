Here is a sampling of Alaska editorials:
Aug. 12, 2018
Anchorage Daily News: Political sign enforcement justified
Understanding the wisdom of a recent Department of Transportation enforcement action removing illegal campaign signs from road rights of way is as easy as taking a drive across town. As the Aug. 21 primary election approaches, signs are sprouting alongside Southcentral roads like bird vetch. And although they're not as difficult to remove as invasive weeds, the signs are considerably worse about cluttering the visual landscape — and sometimes dangerously obstructing drivers' view.
Alaska has a particularly restrictive set of laws that govern advertising on or near the roadway. A voter initiative passed in 1998 set severe limits on campaign signs and other billboards. As DOT officials remind campaigns in a statement issued each year, "Alaska laws apply to signs on public or commercial property either within 660 feet of the state's public right of way or beyond 660 feet and legible from the main traveled way. These signs may be removed by the state at the expense of the property owner."
It's rare, however, for the law to be enforced, and campaigns and property owners flagrantly flout the restrictions, placing signs the size of a mattress or larger well within the right of way on major thoroughfares. Sometimes this is merely an annoyance for drivers who dislike seeing ads during their commute, but in some cases, large signs near intersections or access to businesses can impede drivers' ability to see oncoming traffic or other cars about to enter the roadway. Typically, the only signs removed by DOT are ones about which they receive many complaints, and even then, tight budgets mean quite a few problem signs will remain. Too often, those providing and placing the signs exploit that lack of enforcement.
This isn't to say that the law should always be enforced to the letter; indeed, few laws are. But in its crackdown on illegal signs thus far, DOT officials haven't flagged every sign legible from the roadway, as they could. Instead, they have wisely opted to focus on ones that are obvious offenders and those that pose potential hazards, much as state troopers don't try to pull over every speeding driver, only those most likely to present safety hazards. What's more, although DOT has the option of performing the removals at property owners' expense, they have opted instead to use their own funds. So far, they estimate a cost of $3,600 for sign removals. If one fender-bender is prevented, the expense of sign removal will have been more than justified.
There has been predictable grousing from campaigns whose signs have been removed, and even allegations that Gov. Bill Walker has orchestrated the sign removal campaign to disadvantage his opponents. Mudslinging is par for the course during campaign season, but these attacks don't hold water. It's not as though Walker's campaign somehow benefits unduly from everyone having to play by the same rules. And from a practical perspective, arguing that signs should be placed more directly in drivers' field of vision probably isn't politically wise for campaigns — the voters, after all, were the ones who overwhelmingly approved the sign ban in the first place.
There's no need for stringent sign enforcement that unfairly restricts Alaskans' rights to engage in political speech. But the DOT sign removal campaign has so far balanced the right to campaign for candidates with Alaskans' rights to get around Anchorage safely and not be unduly barraged by billboard-style signs close to the road. Who can take issue with that?
___
Aug. 11, 2018
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner: Arctic defense is a must for America
Passage of the fiscal 2019 National Defense Authorization Act earlier this month came with much fanfare by Alaska's two U.S. senators, especially over the bill's inclusion of funding for six icebreakers.
"The legislation bolsters our military's cold weather capabilities, and sends a firm signal that Congress expects to see the construction of six new polar icebreakers," reads a news release from the office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted that the defense authorization legislation included the acquisition of up to six heavy, polar-class icebreakers for "the first time ever" and that the action was "long overdue."
"This year's authorization, coupled with an updated Department of Defense Arctic Strategy, starts to signal to the world, that because of Alaska, we are an Arctic nation and that we will protect our interests in this critical region," he stated in a news release following the Aug. 1 passage of the bill.
So you get the idea that this is a super-high priority of Alaska's senators.
But funding for projects is a two-step congressional process in which uncertainty abounds. First comes an authorization bill, in this instance the National Defense Authorization Act. Authorization bills for the various federal departments don't provide the money, however. They are simply the road map for spending. The actual allocation of funds to pay for things in that road map comes through the appropriations bills for each department.
Although Congress has approved the National Defense Authorization Act, it has not yet provided the dollars. And that is where the icebreakers have presently run aground.
There's a difference of opinion between the pro-icebreaker version of the Department of Homeland Security funding bill approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and the House version, which redirects that money to President Donald Trump's wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Neither bill has yet come to a full vote in its respective chamber.
We need the icebreakers.
The national security threat in the Arctic is clear and present as Russia looks to expand into the region for its oil and gas resources and to establish military dominance. China and Norway are also looking to bolster their Arctic fleets.
While the issue of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border is a concern, so too is the issue of the Russian government's migration into the Arctic. Russia has an Arctic icebreaker fleet that puts the U.S. fleet to shame. Describing U.S. government icebreakers as constituting a "fleet" is a bit of a laugher. We have two, and only one of them — the medium-duty USCGC Healy — serves in the Arctic. The other, the USCGC Polar Star, works in the Antarctic.
How many icebreakers does Russia have? 46. It also has 11 under construction and four others in planning, according to a May 2017 chart created by the U.S. Coast Guard. Two of those — the nuclear-powered Ural and Sibir — are natural gas tankers, each 1,000 feet long. At about 164 feet wide, they will be the widest tankers ever built, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.
That same news report, from just last month, contained a quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin that should alarm U.S. leaders and the Alaska congressional delegation.
"This is perhaps the largest step forward in our developing of the Arctic," President Putin said at the opening of an LNG facility 375 miles north of the Arctic circle. "Now we can safely say that Russia will expand through the Arctic this and next century. This is where the largest mineral reserves are located. This is the site of a future transport artery that I am sure will be very good and efficient: the Northern Sea Route."
The ever-growing Russian icebreaker fleet is an essential part of that nation's Arctic expansion plans.
The United States needs icebreakers. It needs them as soon as possible. Congress should provide the funds to begin implementing the icebreaker program that it called for in the National Defense Authorization Act.
