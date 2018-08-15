Montana Editorial Roundup

Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Aug. 14, on Montana State University's program for disadvantaged students:
Montana State University's Hilleman Scholarship Program is achieving demonstrable success.
And it's hard to overstate the importance of that.
Begun just three years ago, the Hilleman program awards scholarships and provides extra resources to disadvantaged students — those who come out of poverty or traumatic home situations. These are the students who are historically most likely to drop out.
Data from the first class of scholars shows that 78 percent of them returned for their second year — higher than the 76 percent retention rate for the overall student body and much higher than the 61 percent of similarly disadvantaged students who came back for their sophomore year. The Hilleman scholars also earned a cumulative grade point average of 2.74, significantly higher than the 2.21 earned by other disadvantaged students.
More than any other factor, education is key to helping people achieve success. Poverty, substance abuse and crime rates all correlate with low levels of education. Over the course of earning a college degree, a person is transformed. What seemed hopeless becomes possible; obstacles that seemed insurmountable become beatable.
The Hilleman program — named for a Montana farm boy who attended the then-Montana State College and went on to become a world-renowned medical researcher — takes in 50 students each year. They are awarded an $8,000 scholarship the first year and $4,000 each year thereafter. Patterned after a similar program at the University of Texas, the students attend a five-week "Success Academy" in the summer and are given remedial classes in math and English to give them a leg up when they start school. Throughout the year, they are given one-on-one advising and tutoring and they enjoy a sense of community among themselves that boosts morale when things get tough.
The state Board of Regents should take careful note of the Hilleman Program's success and seek ways to institute similar programs at other state campuses. And MSU should strive to expand the program here to help even more students.
If we want the future to be safer and more prosperous for our descendants, national and state policy must be geared toward making post-secondary education more accessible and achievable.
And programs like this one are a great place to start.
Editorial: https://bit.ly/2wadmQb
___
Billings Gazette, Aug. 13, on what the "Dark Money" documentary tells Montana voters:
"Dark Money" tells a Montana story of conspiracy, corruption, whistle blowers and everyday heroes on both sides of the partisan divide who took risks to do the right thing for the public.
The Sundance-award-winning documentary opened Thursday night in Billings at Arthouse Cinema and Pub to two sellout crowds at the small theater on North 30th Street.
Directed by Helena native Kimberly Reed, the film was six years in the making. Reed traveled thousands of miles across the country and crisscrossed Montana, interviewing Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Jim Peterson of Buffalo, Rob Cook and Llew Jones of Conrad and Jon Tester at his Big Sandy farm.
In a question-and-answer session after a Thursday screening in Billings, Reed talked about how the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Citizens United case sparked her interest in how unlimited spending would affect elections. When her home state became the only one to challenge the high court's "money is speech" ruling, Reed followed then-attorney general Steve Bullock's defense of the 1912 Montana law that had banned corporate spending on state elections. That law was enacted by citizen initiative at a time when the Anaconda Copper Co. virtually ran the state, controlled elected officials and owned most Montana newspapers.
Reed uses interviews and news clips to draw parallels between the reign of the Copper Kings and a 2010 scheme by out-of-state corporate interests to elect only Republicans who were fully on board with the anonymous funders' anti-labor agenda. Western Tradition Partnership provided an estimated $19,000 in support for each of 14 Montana Republican primary candidates, who coordinated their legislative campaigns with that dark money group, according to documents that bizarrely surfaced years later when law officers raided a meth house in Colorado.
When the U.S. Supreme Court abolished limits on "independent" spending, it said that the states could require that spending to be disclosed. But a growing number of politically active groups are organized under a federal tax law that allows them to keep their donors — their money sources — secret. These dark money groups advocate for and against issues and candidates across the political spectrum. Although much of the spending is for conservative or libertarian causes, liberal organizations use the same tax-exempt vehicles.
"Dark Money" makes clear that disclosure is vital now.
We add: Do your own research. Don't be manipulated by political spending, be skeptical. Regularly tune into and read the work of Montana journalists who are committed to reporting facts honestly and as fully as they can.
The Western Tradition Partnership campaign came to light because Debra Bonogofsky, a political newcomer who lost a Billings GOP primary to Dan Kennedy, realized something was wrong when her neighbors were suddenly swamped with negative mailings and radio ads attacking her in the last weeks before the June election. She filed a complaint with the Montana commissioner of political practices.
Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl and Billings attorneys John Heenan and Gene Jarussi, who donated a huge amount of time to the case, held the violators accountable. Reed credits Heenan, Jarussi and Bonogofsky for being "everyday heroes."
"One of the things about dark money is it keeps really good people like Debra from running and getting elected," Reed said.
That is the No. 1 reason to keep dark money out of Montana campaigns.
Reed tells a true and gripping tale, revealing Montana as a microcosm of the national campaign spending deluge. "Dark Money" runs 99 minutes. That's time well spent learning how political power and unlimited money have been used to manipulate voters and elected officials — and how those forces still jeopardize the free and fair election of our government leaders.
Editorial: https://bit.ly/2MOXry9
___
Daily Inter Lake, Aug. 12, on the long-term problem facing Montana's health services:
It was a relief for many Montana families recently when Gov. Steve Bullock announced that $30 million will be restored to the Department of Public Health and Human Services by Sept. 1.
Funding for mental health services and other kinds of case management had been dramatically slashed at a special legislative session due to inaccurate forecasting and a severe fire season last year.
Of course, the agencies that provide services tried to cobble together solutions so that clients would be impacted as little as possible, but they were pretty much in an untenable position.
That's been mediated to some extent now, but mental-health professionals are worried it may take years to restore the level of care to what it had been.
"They dismantled a system that took decades to build," said Sheila Smith, director of the Western Montana Mental Health Center in Kalispell. "You can't rebuild those overnight."
Part of the problem is the difficulty of rehiring staff that were let go when funding was lost. Not only will many of them have already found jobs, but others will hesitate to return to work when long-term funding for their jobs is uncertain.
A lawsuit filed recently seeks to have the lost funding restored retroactively, but that seems unlikely to prevail. The Legislature's power of the purse ought not to be arrogated by the judicial branch — even with good intentions.
What we need is public officials, both legislative and executive, who work together to create realistic solutions to the needs of Montanans, both in this realm and others. We can't spend money we don't have, but we can't ignore the needs of the community either.
Editorial: https://bit.ly/2PdimMY
Comments