Prominent companies return to Business Council

Prominent Alabama companies have returned to the Business Council of Alabama, the organization announced Wednesday, after a shake-up over the leadership and direction of the influential lobbying group
The BCA announced the creation of a new 11-member executive committee to help lead the organization during a transitional period. The committee includes executives from companies that had previously left the organization.
The move comes after some of the state's largest companies parted ways with the lobbying group, with some openly questioning its leadership. Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative left the organization.
Chief executive officers from the companies are all members of the new board.
Alabama Power spokesman Michael Sznajderman confirmed the company has rejoined the organization.
"While the hard work of moving this organization forward remains, I am pleased with this progress and look forward to working with businesses across our state for a stronger BCA and a better Alabama." Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite said in a statement.
The new committee is made up of five representatives from large businesses, five from smaller businesses and one trustee representing the Alabama Self-Insured Worker's Compensation Fund. The committee will play a major role in guiding BCA's future.
Nancy Wall Hewston, a spokeswoman for BCA, said the committee will have power over property and management decisions when needed between director meetings. It will also serve as a search committee for the new BCA president and a nominating committee for future members of the board of directors.
Former BCA Chairman Carl Jamison, a member of the new committee, said the structure "ensures that BCA's governance structure will be focused on those core issues that are critical to businesses of every variety and size."
Longtime Business Council of Alabama President Billy Canary stepped down last month in the wake of the high-profile departures.
The Business Council was formed in 1985 to represent business interests and developed into an influential political group.
