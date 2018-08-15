Ex-leader of troubled prison gets new corrections system job

The former superintendent of a troubled state prison has a new job in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Jacquelyn Banks has been named acting director of private and regional facilities and joint state and county work programs
Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall made the announcement Tuesday. Hall said in a news release that Banks "continues to be a valuable member of the Mississippi Department of Corrections."
Banks was replaced Monday as superintendent of South Mississippi Correctional Institution near Leakesville, where a convicted murderer escaped for two days in July and another inmate was recently set on fire. Banks has worked 32 years in corrections and was named to lead the prison in May 2015.
Mississippi has three private prisons, 15 regional jails and 24 joint state and county work programs.
