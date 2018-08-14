Ex-police chief gets probation for no-show job scam

A former New Jersey police chief has been sentenced to two years' probation after admitting he received about $24,000 for off-duty security work he didn't perform.
Philip Zacche was Jersey City's police chief beginning in 2014. He pleaded guilty in January to defrauding the city's housing authority by filling out and submitting time sheets that stated he had completed certain security shifts at an authority housing complex even though he wasn't present at the site.
The purported security work occurred between 2010 and 2014, before Zacche became chief.
In addition to his probationary term, Zacche must pay a total of about $34,000 in fines and restitution.
He had faced a maximum sentence of 10 years.
