Judge: Absentee ballot signature law ‘fundamentally flawed’

A federal judge has ruled that New Hampshire's process of validating signatures on absentee ballots is unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty ruled Tuesday that the process is "fundamentally flawed" because the voter isn't given notice if a signature is rejected.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued last year on behalf of three voters whose signatures were rejected in the 2016 general election, but didn't know for months.
It said the law allows election officials to reject an absentee ballot without giving notice to the voter if they think there's a signature mismatch in the voter's paperwork. It also said it puts election moderators in the difficult position of acting as handwriting experts.
The ACLU's Gilles Bissonnette said people shouldn't be denied their right to vote because of penmanship.
A message was left at the Secretary of State's office.
