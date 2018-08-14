New Mexico education officials adopt changes to state test

FLE--In this July 12, 2018 file photo, New Mexico Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski announces the results of this year’s standardized assessments during an event at North Valley Academy in Los Ranchos, N.M. New Mexico school districts now will get student test scores by the end of the school year and will have 15 more days to prepare for statewide exams Ruszkowski said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after receiving feedback. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, file) Susan Montoya Bryan AP