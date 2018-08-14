Honolulu equips first group of officers with body cameras

The Honolulu Police Department has issued its first set of body cameras to 35 officers.
Hawaii News Now reports the body cameras were outfitted Monday to officers who work day shifts in downtown Honolulu.
The department plans to roll out dozens more every month to eventually outfit all 1,200 officers with body cameras. The department expects hundreds of officers to have cameras by the end of the year.
Police Capt. Radde Vanic says officers are required to record every interaction with the public.
Honolulu expects the body camera program to cost $1.5 million each year to maintain the cameras and store the videos.
The Honolulu department is the third in Hawaii to utilize body cameras. Kauai police started in 2014, and Maui police started in 2017.
