Ryan’s retirement fuels Democrats’ hopes of picking up seat

FILE - In this Sunday, April 22, 2018, file photo, attorney Bryan Steil, a former driver for House Speaker Paul Ryan, announces he is running to succeed Ryan in Congress, in Janesville, Wis. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s retirement creates an opening in his southeastern Wisconsin congressional district for the first time in 20 years, fueling hopes among Democrats that they can pick up the seat that leans Republican. The Janesville Gazette via AP, File Jake Magee