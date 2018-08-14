A look at provisional ballots in primary for Kansas governor

Johnson County chief council Don Jarrett speaks during the Johnson County Board of Canvassers meeting, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Olathe, Kan. County election officials across Kansas on Monday began deciding which provisional ballots from last week’s primary election will count toward the final official vote totals, with possibility that they could create a new leader in the hotly contested Republican race for governor. Secretary of State Kris Kobach led Gov. Jeff Colyer by a mere 110 votes out of more than 313,000 cast as of Friday evening. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall AP