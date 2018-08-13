Nevada high court gets flurry of filings in execution case

Two drugmakers are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to let a state court judge hear arguments before justices hear an appeal about whether the state can use their products for an execution.
State attorneys, meanwhile, point to a federal judge's decision last Friday in Nebraska not to block a scheduled Tuesday execution in that state based on what they call "copy-cat" arguments.
A trio of Monday court filings left Nevada's highest court to decide whether how to proceed with a prisons effort to reschedule the twice-postponed lethal injection of a twice-convicted killer using three drugs never before tried in any state.
Drugmaker Alvogen says the state is misleading justices about drug expiration dates to get the court to rush a decision toward what the company calls misuse of its product.
Comments