Under new law, military kids get sex assault protections

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Defense Department must improve the way it responds to child-on-child sexual assault at military bases in the U.S. and abroad as part of a sweeping new law President Donald Trump signed Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. While the Pentagon began addressing sexual assault in the ranks a decade ago, an Associated Press investigation revealed that similar reports involving military kids got lost in a dead zone of justice. Child offenders were rarely held accountable _ even when they confessed _ and victims often received no counseling or other help. Under the new law, more than 70,000 students in Pentagon-run schools now receive the same legal protections as their U.S. public school counterparts. The schools also must overhaul their system for tracking and addressing assault allegations. Charles Dharapak, File AP Photo