Lawmakers, conservationists ask Congress to reauthorize fund

CORRECTS TO DAVE CHADWICK OF THE MONTANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION FROM THE DAVE CHARDWICK OF THE MONTANA WILDLIFE ASSOCIATION - From left, Mark Aagenes of The Nature Conservancy, Dave Chadwick of the Montana Wildlife Federation, Mark Lambrecht of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Prickly Pear Land Trust executive director Mary Hollow urge Congress to permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund in a news conference in Helena, Mont., on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The program, which uses offshore drilling royalties to pay for conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the nation, expires Sept. 30. (AP Photo/Matt Volz) Matt Volz AP