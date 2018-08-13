Immigration cases tossed in fallout from high court ruling

In this Jan. 23, 2018 photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at a civics event in Seattle. For years, the country’s immigration courts have been besieged by ballooning dockets, lengthy backlogs and a lack of resources. Now, they face a new challenge after a Supreme Court ruling called into question the validity of documents the U.S. government has used for years to deport immigrants back to their countries. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson AP