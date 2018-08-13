Police officer accused of going easy on lawmaker’s sister

A Rhode Island police officer is receiving criticism from people who say he showed preferential treatment to the sister of a U.S. congressman.
Warwick Police Chief Stephen McCartney says one of his officers pulled over a woman spotted driving erratically Friday night.
The encounter was broadcast live on an episode of A&E's "Live PD." While the woman wasn't named, many viewers recognized her as Susan Cicilline-Buonanno, the sister of Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline and the president of the Narragansett Town Council.
The officer conducted field sobriety tests and found she wasn't impaired. Cicilline-Buonanno agreed to get a ride home.
Critics say the officer let her go due to her political connections.
Cicilline-Buonanno in a statement says police allowed her to leave because she was "not impaired in any way."
