Heavy rains cause flooding, prompt water rescues

Authorities say heavy rains have been causing flooding and prompting road closures and rescues of people from stranded cars in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
WNEP-TV reports that Fishing Creek in Columbia County spilled from its banks Monday, flooding Benton and nearby areas.
In the Philadelphia area, the Schuylkill Expressway segment of Interstate 76 was shut down and a Pennsylvania Turnpike section was closed but later reopened.
Upper Darby and Montgomery County police report numerous rescues of people trapped in cars by flooding. The National Weather Service office issued a flash flood warning and urged people not to drive through flooded roads.
Governor Tom Wolf says the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working with county and local emergency management to ensure residents are safely evacuated and get help.
