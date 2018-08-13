Rhode Island officials to meet to discuss elections security

Rhode Island officials are meeting to discuss how to ensure that elections in the state are secure.
U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse plan to meet Monday in Providence with Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, the state's chief elections official.
Gorbea says Rhode Island has taken several steps since 2016 to ensure the security of elections, including adopting a new audit system highly recommended by federal authorities.
Reed and Whitehouse are urging Congress and the Trump administration to provide additional election security assistance to states. The Rhode Island Democrats also want the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to improve how it shares information with entities that administer elections.
Gorbea is using federal funding to upgrade the state's voter rolls, the Central Voter Registration System, to improve security.
