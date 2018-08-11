Commission delays vote on proposed wilderness designation

Amid a host of concerns from residents, a commission charged with overseeing plans for a series of canyons in the Salt Lake City area delayed a vote on whether to support a proposal that would add federal protections for backcountry lands in exchange for allowing more development near the bases of three ski resorts.
The Deseret News reports the Central Wasatch Commission delayed the vote Monday, choosing instead to wait until three new members are seated next month and have a chance to weigh in.
The Central Wasatch National Conservation and Recreation Area Act would feature land swaps with the U.S. Forest Service and establish 12.5 square miles (32.4 square kilometers) of new wilderness.
Some community councils are opposed to the measure, which Rep. Mia Love's office has indicated it will only bring forward if consensus is reached.
