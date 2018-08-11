Worley re-elected Democratic Party chairwoman

Nancy Worley has been re-elected as chairwoman of the Alabama Democratic Party, narrowly defeating a challenger who was backed by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.
The party's executive committee on Saturday voted 101-89 for Worley over Montgomery attorney Peck Fox.
Jones, the only Democrat in statewide office, nominated Fox for the chairmanship. He said the party needs change,
Jones said the party must begin to provide fundraising and candidate support in 2018 or will keep the status quo of one Democrat in office.
The meeting put party divisions on display.
Worley has been supported by Joe Reed, the leader of the influential Alabama Democratic Conference. Reed also controls a substantial number of committee votes.
Worley has been chairwoman since 2013. She said the party has reduced debt and fielded more candidates.
