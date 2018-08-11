Lakeshore access remains issue despite Indiana ruling

An Indiana man alleges a homeowner along Lake Michigan tried to remove people from the beach despite an Indiana Supreme Court ruling allowing lakeshore access.
The state supreme court in February ruled that the state owns the shoreline and holds it in trust for all residents.
But Long Beach resident Tom King tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that property owner Jim Smith and a security guard attempted to remove dozens of people from the beach last weekend. King ultimately called town's police department over the dispute.
Smith says the security guard was brought in by the Long Beach Homeowners Association. He declined to say whether he believes the beach is his property.
Long Beach Chief Marshal Robert Sulkowski says the guard was cooperative and left after a town officer arrived.
Comments