Count of last Kansas governor primary ballots to stretch out

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2011, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, confers with Assistant Secretary of State Eric Rucker during a Kansas House Elections Committee hearing on Kobach’s bill for cracking down on election fraud at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kobach says he’s stepping aside from his duties as the state’s top elections official while his hotly contested Republican primary race with Gov. Jeff Colyer remains unresolved. Kobach announced his decision Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in a letter to Colyer. Kobach said he is handing his election duties over to Rucker. John Hanna, File AP Photo