N Carolina elections office looking at registration drives

North Carolina election investigators are looking into alleged misconduct involving voter registration drives in several counties.
The State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement said Friday it had received reports that individuals were wrongly telling voters in New Hanover, Pitt and Robeson counties that they had to register again to cast ballots in November.
The board says that's not necessary unless a person has moved or changed their name or party affiliation, and that individuals can go online to check their registration.
A board release also says they've heard about people falsely identifying themselves as county or state election workers going to homes and businesses. And the agency investigated in recent months allegedly falsified registration documents delivered to county elections offices.
