Private DMV office provides services to California lawmakers

Lawmakers can avoid the long lines plaguing California DMV offices by visiting an office near the Capitol not open to the public.
The Sacramento Bee reports a special DMV office in the Legislative Office Building provides services for current and retired lawmakers, their staff and some other state employees.
DMV spokesman Artemio Armenta says its primary purpose is to handle constituent requests to lawmakers about the DMV. He says the two-person office handles 10,000 complaints per year.
The unmarked office is located at the end of a hallway in the office building across the street from the Capitol.
Californians are currently experiencing extreme wait times as the DMV begins complying with federally mandated security updates for ID cards.
Lawmakers on Wednesday rejected an audit of the DMV.
