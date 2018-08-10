Kentucky Supreme Court agrees to hear pension case

The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to hear Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's appeal of an earlier ruling striking down changes to the state's struggling pension systems.
Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature passed a law earlier this year that would move all new teacher hires into a hybrid plan and limit how teachers can use sick days to calculate their retirement benefits. In June, a state judge struck down the law because he said lawmakers violated the state constitution by not giving the bill three readings over three days.
Friday, Bevin's attorneys appealed that decision and asked the Supreme Court to take the case. The court agreed and scheduled an argument for Sept. 20.
Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear will argue against Bevin's appeal. Beshear is running for governor in 2019.
