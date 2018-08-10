FILE - This Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Willie Grayeyes raises his hand as he is recognized during a news conference, in Salt Lake City. A Navajo man will be put back on the ballot for county commission after a judge sided with him in his lawsuit against a Utah county that disqualified him in the first election since a judge ruled local voting districts were illegally drawn based on race. Leonard Gorman of the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission said U.S. District Judge David Nuffer ordered San Juan County to put Willie Grayeyes back on the ballot during a hearing Tuesday in Moab that Gorman attended. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
National Politics

Judge: Clerk falsified complaint against Navajo candidate

By BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

August 10, 2018 12:10 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A judge who ordered a Utah county to put a Navajo man back on the ballot says the county clerk violated state statute and overstepped his role in handling the complaint about the man's residency.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer's said in his written decision filed Thursday night after he announced his decision in a hearing Tuesday that Democrat Willie Grayeyes' due process was violated when San Juan County Clerk John Nielson falsified the complaint by improperly backdating it to "make a backdoor challenge."

Nielson declined comment, but his attorney Blake Hamilton acknowledged the backdating was a "serious lapse in judgment" but says it "had no outcome on the residency challenge."

Grayeyes sued after he was disqualified as candidate for county commission when county officials determined he didn't live in the district.

Judge Nuffer didn't rule on the residency question.

