National Democrats move Sharice Davids to top-tier candidate

Kansas Democratic congressional candidate Sharice Davids is getting some help for her campaign from a national Democratic committee.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Friday named Davids to its "red-to-blue" list of top-tier candidates, which makes her eligible for organizational and fundraising help, staff resources and candidate training.
Davids, from Kansas City, Kansas, won Tuesday's six-way Democratic primary and will take on incumbent GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder in the general election. Davids, an attorney, is the state's first lesbian, Native American congressional nominee.
Committee chairman Ben Ray Lujan said in a statement that Davids has the grassroots energy and momentum to move the seat from Republicans to Democrats.
The Kansas City Star reports the committee on Thursday began airing a television ad in the Kansas City market supporting Davids.
