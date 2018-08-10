National Politics

Democrats vying for mayoral chair in Providence debate

The Associated Press

August 10, 2018 11:47 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Democratic candidates seeking to topple incumbent Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza made their case in a debate this week.

The candidates, all Democrats, were in attendance at a Providence school Thursday ahead of the Sept. 12 primary. The Providence Journal reports community leader Kobi Dennis and former educator Robert DeRobbio are seeking to replace first-term incumbent Elorza.

A majority of the debate focused on Providence schools and their administration — with both DeRobbio and Dennis disagreeing with Elorza's current approach.

Elorza said his administration is already investing millions in city schools and has committed to a total of $400 million over the course of 10 years.

A $160-million bond question will appear on the November ballot for city school infrastructure funding.

