Democrats vying for mayoral chair in Providence debate

Democratic candidates seeking to topple incumbent Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza made their case in a debate this week.
The candidates, all Democrats, were in attendance at a Providence school Thursday ahead of the Sept. 12 primary. The Providence Journal reports community leader Kobi Dennis and former educator Robert DeRobbio are seeking to replace first-term incumbent Elorza.
A majority of the debate focused on Providence schools and their administration — with both DeRobbio and Dennis disagreeing with Elorza's current approach.
Elorza said his administration is already investing millions in city schools and has committed to a total of $400 million over the course of 10 years.
A $160-million bond question will appear on the November ballot for city school infrastructure funding.
Comments