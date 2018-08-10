Lone Bear family wants missing person protocol for tribes

The family of an American Indian woman who went missing in North Dakota for nine months before her body was found in a lake wants to help develop a comprehensive missing person protocol for tribes.
Thirty-two-year-old Olivia Lone Bear went missing on the Fort Berthold Reservation last October. Her body was found earlier this month in a pickup truck pulled from Lake Sakakawea.
The FBI is investigating what happened to the mother of five children.
Brother Matthew Lone Bear says it's difficult in Indian Country to launch a missing person investigation. The family wants to help streamline the process.
North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis tells the Bismarck Tribune that his office plans to discuss drafting missing person guidelines for tribes and other ways to improve searches.
