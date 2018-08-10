Cerro Gordo County auditor quits 4 months on the job

The Cerro Gordo County auditor has resigned just four months after taking office.
Riley Dirksen ran unopposed in an April special election to replace Ken Kline, who quit to take a state post.
Dirksen says his videogame business occupies much of this time, creating a conflict. Dirksen told the Mason City Globe Gazette Thursday that "working 8 to 5 at the courthouse and then trying to do my other work got to be too much."
His resignation took effect immediately. He'll be replaced temporarily by the county treasurer, Pat Wright.
