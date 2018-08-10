Yankton County latest to declare emergency due to rains

Yankton County has launched an effort to try to access federal disaster money to pay for repairs needed after this summer's heavy rains.
The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that county commissioners this week declared an emergency due to flooding in recent months.
Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt says the county had heavy damage to roads, culverts and other infrastructure. Damage is estimated at $158,000.
Clay County and Turner County also have submitted emergency declarations to the state. There needs to be a certain amount of damage statewide for the governor to declare a disaster and seek help from the federal government.
Scherschligt says, "It's a long, drawn-out process."
