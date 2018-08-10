Governor appoints former solicitor general to judgeship

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Bismarck attorney and former North Dakota solicitor general Doug Bahr to a judgeship in the South Central Judicial District.
Bahr succeeds the retired Sonna Anderson. He begins his duties Sept. 1, with his chambers based in Bismarck.
Bahr has nearly three decades of experience in the legal realm, including more than 25 years in state government. He's currently with a private law firm. He holds a law degree from the University of South Dakota.
The South Central Judicial District includes nine counties, including Burleigh and Morton.
Comments