Dem New Mexico House speaker defends candidate hit by audit

New Mexico Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf is defending a Democratic House candidate slammed in a state audit for improper reimbursements as head of an agency that promotes the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Egolf told The Associated Press this week that a report released by State Auditor Wayne Johnson showed Andrea Romero acted properly to correct reimbursements as executive director of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities.
The Democratic leader says he is not asking Romero to drop out the race for a House seat in Santa Fe and looks forward to working with her.
The audit hits Romero over unlawful reimbursements. Romero said she paid them all back.
Republican Party of New Mexico Executive Director Ryan Gleason says Romero's "chronic habit of breaking the law for personal enrichment" should disqualify her for elected office.
